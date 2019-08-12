Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Ohio zoo visitors delighted by bear dancing away itch

Akron, OHIO -- A bear scratching a pesky itch gave some visitors at the Akron Zoo in Ohio a good laugh.

The zoo shared video of their large grizzly bear relieving an itch in front of a group of spectators.

The zoo says grizzlies will rub their body against trees and the ground to mark their territory and find a mate.

People on social media said the bear reminds them of Baloo in the "Jungle Book," scratching his back to the "Bare Necessities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoobear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loved ones say final goodbye to slain LAPD officer
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
School violence prevention program expanded in L.A. County
Garden Grove man charged in stabbing death of his mother
Local hip-hop artist killed in Long Beach shooting
Naked burglar gets stuck in chimney of Ladera Heights home
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Show More
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Chick-Fil-A now selling mac and cheese as a side
Fighting wildfires with fires underused in Western states, study says
A$AP Rocky performs in Anaheim following release from Swedish jail
Dump truck chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Alhambra
More TOP STORIES News