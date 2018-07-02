PETS & ANIMALS

Volunteers help reunite cats lost in NorCal wildfires with owners

Volunteers have reunited about 300 cats lost in last year's wine country wildfires with their owners, and are still looking to reunite more. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KABC) --
Volunteers are still searching for cats who went missing during last October's wildfires in wine country in northern California.

The volunteers have already successfully reunited approximately 300 cats with their owners.

In the fall, they were catching about 20 of the so-called "fire cats" each week and posting their pictures online on the Sonoma & Napa Fires Pet Rescue and Reunification Facebook page so their owners could get them.

They're down to about one found cat per week, but are still attempting to reunite more, focusing on more remote, rural areas.
