Wally, cat rescued from cinder block wall by LA Animal Care and Control crews, now up for adoption

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wally, a cat who was rescued after being stuck in a cinder block wall, went up for adoption Thursday.
The feline somehow got stuck in a cinder block wall on Feb. 21 and Department of Animal Care and Control teams from Downey and Baldwin Park freed him.
After his rescue, he was placed in foster care with one of the department officers so he could recover.
He is now up for adoption and if you want to give him a forever home, you can call (562) 940-6898 for more information using the ID Wally A5257373.
