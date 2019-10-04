pets

Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing face massage

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. -- Just watching this dog get a massage is soothing.

Louie the golden retriever is really enjoying a face massage from his dog mom, Kristina Teitelbaum.

RELATED: Fun in the sun during doggy pool party in Michigan

Just watch his face gently contort into multiple expressions.

According to his Facebook page, "Louie is a 5-year old golden retriever; a California soul, with a heart of gold" who is "passionate about putting smiles on people's faces."

The page goes on to say: "Louie is notoriously the friendliest guy on the block and often referred to as the Mayor of Marina Del Rey."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal newsanimalpetsdog
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Fun in the sun during doggy pool party
PETS
Dog jumps on venomous snake to save human brothers
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
2 men, woman charged with bestiality
Dog and Cat Sculptures Raise Funds Town Pet Rescue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moreno Valley: Videos emerge showing fights at another middle school
Trash piling up in Silver Lake, getting worse, residents say
Truck driver sought in West Covina hit-and-run caught on tape
Car barely misses man as it plows into office in NY: VIDEO
Dodgers launching bid for World Series title
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for 5-year-old
Show More
Man sentenced to 30 days in jail for fatally shooting mountain lion P-38
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
Pilot killed in Connecticut plane crash ID'd as Long Beach man
USC report shows spike in sexual assault claims
10 of the country's 'most miserable' cities are located in California
More TOP STORIES News