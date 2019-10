Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing face massage

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. -- Just watching this dog get a massage is soothing.Louie the golden retriever is really enjoying a face massage from his dog mom, Kristina Teitelbaum.Just watch his face gently contort into multiple expressions.According to his Facebook page , "Louie is a 5-year old golden retriever; a California soul, with a heart of gold" who is "passionate about putting smiles on people's faces."The page goes on to say: "Louie is notoriously the friendliest guy on the block and often referred to as the Mayor of Marina Del Rey."