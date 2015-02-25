WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Eyewitness News 6AM
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
VIDEO: Residents cope with aftermath of house explosion
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
n.j. news
explosion
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Eyewitness News 6AM
Anaheim police arrest murder suspect, find kidnapping victim
Boy, 5, dies after accidentally shooting himself in Leimert Park
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
51 dogs surrendered to Van Nuys animal shelter at once
SoCal storm: Scattered rain expected to clear by Thursday night
Show More
Tulare official accused of street racing in Ferrari at 100 mph
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Long Beach mobile home park residents win $57M settlement
Biden flubs reference to black female senator during Dem debate
Foothill communities hit by rain, but avoid major flooding
More TOP STORIES News