Welcome to the world! Watch baby condor hatch at LA Zoo

In the video below, you can see the California condor hatch from its shell with the help of zoo staff members.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A California condor has hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The chick emerged from the eggshell Thursday night with a little help. The zoo shared the baby news on Twitter.

EMBED More News Videos

Staff members kept watch for hours to make sure the hatchling pulled through.

The chick went right into a warm brooder so the team can monitor its health over the next few days.

Zoo officials say the next step is to unite the chick with its parents.

The L.A. Zoo has been home to California condors since 1967.

EMBED More News Videos

EMBED More News Videos

EMBED More News Videos

