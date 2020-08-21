Welcome to the world! Watch baby condor hatch at LA Zoo

The chick emerged from the eggshell Thursday night with a little help. The zoo shared the baby news on Twitter.
Staff members kept watch for hours to make sure the hatchling pulled through.
The chick went right into a warm brooder so the team can monitor its health over the next few days.
Zoo officials say the next step is to unite the chick with its parents.
The L.A. Zoo has been home to California condors since 1967.
