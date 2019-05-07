Pets & Animals

Where to spot annual grunion runs in Southern California

The annual grunion runs have arrived, and it's a sight you can only see on the California coast.

Thousands of shimmering, silvery fish have been flopping onto the beaches to fertilize their eggs - making way for the next generation of baby grunion.

The small fish were seen dancing in the moonlight on Ventura County beaches overnight Sunday, and they could make another appearance this weekend.

The spectacular display involves female grunions burying their eggs in the sand then floating back to sea when the next wave comes ashore.

Grunion fishing season is not during April and May, which is considered peak spawning season. During other times between March and September, grunion may be collected by hand and a fishing license for those over age 16 is required.
