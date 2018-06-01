everyday i think about this buff cat i encountered last year pic.twitter.com/BxIYvKz2id— buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 28, 2018
''Buff Cat," an abnormally muscular-looking feline, has become an internet sensation, with the original video of the cat garnering nearly five million views on Twitter in less than a week. The cat's official Twitter handle is maintained by a neighbor.
Buff Cat lives in Montreal, Canada, the anonymous Twitter user told Storyful.
The account has posted and re-tweeted a variety of memes and jokes about the cat's enormity, even making an allusion to Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War.
