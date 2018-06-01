everyday i think about this buff cat i encountered last year pic.twitter.com/BxIYvKz2id — buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 28, 2018

should I tell my neighbours their cat is internet famous or will they sue me — buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 28, 2018

WHO DID THIS pic.twitter.com/0qQ8TtbgkN — buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 30, 2018

you know he had to do it to em https://t.co/asg3mssXZ7 — buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 31, 2018

Concept: @officialbuffcat is just an inflated cat balloon like in shrek pic.twitter.com/FwC3IhNc9h — real sword hard shaft come (@miildsope) May 31, 2018

the rocks new movie looks great pic.twitter.com/QYHGeiuuSS — cherf (@dietrichbrah) May 31, 2018

As often happens on the internet, a video about an unusual-looking animal has captured everyone's attention. Meet Buff Cat.''Buff Cat," an abnormally muscular-looking feline, has become an internet sensation, with the original video of the cat garnering nearly five million views on Twitter in less than a week. The cat's official Twitter handle is maintained by a neighbor.Buff Cat lives in Montreal, Canada, the anonymous Twitter user told Storyful.The account has posted and re-tweeted a variety of memes and jokes about the cat's enormity, even making an allusion to Thanos from