Florida woman facing animal cruelty charges for locking dog inside trunk of car

FLORIDA (KABC) -- A Florida woman is facing animal abuse charges after locking a dog inside the trunk of her car.Police arrested Sara Perry Thursday after cameras outside an animal shelter captured her putting her dog in her trunk.When shelter workers told her the shelter was full, she allegedly asked if they would euthanize the dog.She reportedly became angry when told the shelter does not put down animals simply because they are not wanted.An employee got her license plate and called 911.Police said the dog was emaciated and in poor health, but it is being treated at a county pet care center.