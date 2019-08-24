Pets & Animals

Florida woman facing animal cruelty charges for locking dog inside trunk of car

FLORIDA (KABC) -- A Florida woman is facing animal abuse charges after locking a dog inside the trunk of her car.

Police arrested Sara Perry Thursday after cameras outside an animal shelter captured her putting her dog in her trunk.

When shelter workers told her the shelter was full, she allegedly asked if they would euthanize the dog.

She reportedly became angry when told the shelter does not put down animals simply because they are not wanted.

An employee got her license plate and called 911.

Police said the dog was emaciated and in poor health, but it is being treated at a county pet care center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridaanimal crueltyshelterarrestanimals in perilanimalcar
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Measles patient visited SoCal tourist destinations in August
Pregnant mother of 6 killed in South LA hit-and-run
7 burning questions about your LA Chargers
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Celebrity home robberies prompt extra security measures
Bodycam footage shows Chino police fatally shoot man in home
Moorpark company trains veterans for jobs in private security
Show More
Nazi-salute scandal getting heated reaction
Amazon rainforest fires: Firefighting plane from CA arrives in Brazil
New tech helps ensure teen drivers buckle up before driving
Co-worker charged in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
Study: Kids who play sports are less likely to experience depression, anxiety
More TOP STORIES News