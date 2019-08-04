Pets & Animals

Woman spots snake in gas station pump touch screen

This may just have your skin crawling next time you're filling up.

A Kansas woman says she found a snake inside the touch screen of a gas pump.

At first, she thought it was a strange piece of rubber molding that had fallen inside...until it started slithering around.

In the video above, the snake can be seen attempting to maneuver through the pump screen.

"I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump," the woman recalled.

She alerted the manager who later removed the reptile, but she says she is still creeped out by the snake, and she'll use a different pump next time just to be safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalskansassnakecaught on videogas station
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Castaic area brush fire near 5 Freeway grows to 150 acres
Jail escapee takes witness stand in kidnap, torture case
10,500 remain without power in OC; flights resume at airport
3 dead, 1 other injured after bluff collapses at Encinitas beach
August 2 is Sesame Street Day in Los Angeles
Show More
Mother-daughter duo accused of O.C.'s largest case of housing fraud
Art or retaliation? Emoji war brewing in Manhattan Beach
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
SoCal homeowners being dropped by insurance companies because of fire risk
LAPD conducts raids, arrests 3 suspects in officer's fatal shooting
More TOP STORIES News