Police ID woman suspected of sneaking into lion, giraffe exhibits at Bronx Zoo

NEW YORK -- Police have identified the woman suspected of climbing into a lion's den at the Bronx Zoo last weekend in an incident caught on camera.

New York police want to speak to 32-year-old Myah Autry in connection to the apparent taunting that has since gone viral.

Authorities say she is suspected of trespassing into the giraffe exhibit, too.

The zoo said it received a report of the incident on Sept. 28, and thankfully, there were no injuries.

The woman is facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.



The zoo said it has a "zero-tolerance policy" for this type of behavior.

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff, and animals safe," the zoo said in a statement.

The park told police that there is a moat with an approximately 14-foot drop between where the woman was standing in the video and the lion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
