u.s. & world

Animal saved from icy Estonian river turns out to be a wolf

EMBED <>More Videos

Estonian construction workers got the shock of their lives when they found out the animal they saved from an icy river was not a dog but a wolf.

HELSINKI -- Estonian construction workers got the shock of their lives when they found out the animal they saved from an icy river was not a dog but a wolf.

Rando Kartsepp, Robin Sillamae and Erki Vali told the Postimees newspaper they were working at the Sindi dam on the frozen Parnu River in southwestern Estonia when they saw an animal frantically swimming in a maze of ice.

They rescued the ice-coated animal and took it to a shelter. A hunter told them it was about a one-year-old male wolf suffering from shock and hypothermia.

The young wolf recovered after a day and was released back into the wild with a GPS collar.

Estonia has an estimated 200 wolves. The grey wolf was voted Estonia's national animal by nature organizations in 2018.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuewild animalsus worldwolverine
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Opossum is next meal for this dinner plate-sized tarantula: VIDEO
Wildlife officials find 700-pound gator in Southwest Georgia
VIDEO: Incredible 360 perspective of surfer wiping out off Mexican coast
Day care workers charged after video shows girl thrown across room
TOP STORIES
SoCal rain: Showers to continue throughout Saturday
LIVE: Sacramento DA announces findings in killing of Stephon Clark
Pasadena stabbing victim dies at hospital; suspect arrested
Stolen-vehicle suspect surrenders to police after bizarre chase in LA
Sanders launches 2020 presidential bid in Brooklyn
VIDEO: Alleged DUI crash into Newhall restaurant
Family speaks out after 3 siblings killed in Bay Area crash
Show More
VIDEO: Man tased in confrontation with Fullerton police before his death
Iconic Hearst Castle now offering night tours
VIDEO: Incredible 360 perspective of surfer wiping out off Mexican coast
Experts advise reducing smartphone usage for better health
Hollywood Walk of Fame or Shame?
More TOP STORIES News