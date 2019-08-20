Hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive, new research shows

According to a study published in the journal "Nature Ecology and Evolution," hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive.
Researchers found that spiders that live in storm-prone areas such as the Gulf Coast and the East Coast can become far less docile after a major storm event.
The colonies aggressively pursue food and produce more egg cases. On top of that, their offspring have a better chance of surviving into early winter.
The team of researchers gathered their information by monitoring subtropical storm Alberto and hurricanes Florence and Michael during the 2018 hurricane season.
