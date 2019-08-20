Pets & Animals

Hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive, new research shows

We don't need another reason to hate hurricane season, but it appears research is going to give us another one anyway.

According to a study published in the journal "Nature Ecology and Evolution," hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive.

SEE ALSO: Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says

Researchers found that spiders that live in storm-prone areas such as the Gulf Coast and the East Coast can become far less docile after a major storm event.

MORE: Spider catches, eats bat in web outside Texas home
EMBED More News Videos

We now know what nightmares are made of: huge spiders eating bats!



The colonies aggressively pursue food and produce more egg cases. On top of that, their offspring have a better chance of surviving into early winter.

The team of researchers gathered their information by monitoring subtropical storm Alberto and hurricanes Florence and Michael during the 2018 hurricane season.

RELATED: 2019 hurricane season: This year's storm name list
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsspiderweatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Retired administrator found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus
Police arrest armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
3 in custody following shooting on freeway in DTLA
2 found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Sun Valley
VIDEO: Reporter violently attacked at protest in Mexico
Show More
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Riverside
Lawsuit alleges inadequate medical care for ICE detainees
Rams legends help inspire teen learning to walk again
VIDEO: Bear breaks into NorCal home, rummages through fridge
Gas prices drop for 19th consecutive day in LA County
More TOP STORIES News