Seals and sea lions find a second chance at life in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Tucked away off Gaffey Street in San Pedro, you can find a safe haven for dozens of seals and sea lions at Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles.

Since 1992, the rehabilitation hospital has been treating sick and injured marine mammals stranded within the 70-mile coastline of Los Angeles County.

The nonprofit hospital mainly treats elephant seals, California sea lions and harbor seals.

"Maybe they are malnourished, perhaps they have a shark bite or a fishing line injury or stuck in netting," said Executive Director of Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles, Jeff Cozad.

The marine mammals spend, on average, about three months rehabilitating at the facility before being released back into the wild.

"A release of a healthy animal is the culmination. It's the highlight," said Cozad. "It's when animal is free of medical issues, is at the proper body weight, and exercised enough."

MMCCLA releases healthy seals and sea lions at White Point Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro. With help from 150 volunteers, the hospital treats around 300 marine mammals every year.

People are encouraged to visit the hospital and check out the seals and sea lions. For more information, visit their website.
