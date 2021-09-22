Health & Fitness

Booster shots: FDA expected to authorize limited wider use of 3rd Pfizer vaccine

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the use of Pfizer booster shots for a wider group of Americans today.

The authorization is expected to cover people over the age of 65, people at high risk for severe illness, and possibly frontline health workers as well.

Right now a third Pfizer shot is only authorized for immune-compromised people.

If the FDA authorization comes through, the CDC Advisory Committee, which is also meeting this week, will come up with specific recommendations for the booster.

This comes one day after Johnson & Johnson released new data showing booster shots increased the efficacy of its vaccine.

One J&J shot is more than 70% effective, but the company found a second dose administered two months after the first increases protection against symptomatic disease to 94%.

"We have a growing body of evidence that a second shot is important," said Dr. John Brownstein, PhD of Boston Children's Hospital. "Now it's going to be up to the FDA to figure out when and how that happens.

Last week, an FDA advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

The twin votes represented a heavy blow to the Biden administration's sweeping effort, announced a month ago, to shore up nearly all Americans' protection amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

