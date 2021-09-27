Health & Fitness

Pfizer testing pill aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection

EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer to ask for approval of COVID vaccine for kids in matter of days

Pfizer has started testing its potential COVID-19 treatment as a preventive medicine aimed at warding off the virus if a close contact gets it.

Note: The video above is from a related report.

The drugmaker says it will study the pill it is developing in combination with a low dose of the HIV drug ritonavir in people who are at least 18 years old and live in the same household with someone who is infected. The pill aims to block a key enzyme that the virus needs to replicate. Pfizer plans to enroll 2,660 people in the late-stage study.

Researchers expect that the use of ritonavir will help slow the breakdown of the potential treatment so it remains active longer to help fight the virus.

MORE | What we know about the delta variant
EMBED More News Videos

ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains what we know and don't know about the threat posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19.



MORE | Pfizer to ask for approval of COVID vaccine for kids in matter of days
EMBED More News Videos

Pfizer/BioNTech plans to ask for authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for some children under 12 soon, bringing the US one step closer to offering protection to a population that has grown particularly vulnerable as the fall season gets underway.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicstudysciencecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial in NYC
Corona movie theater shooting suspect pleads not guilty
Rep. Karen Bass enters race to become next mayor of LA
LA County gas price reaches new 2021 high
'The View' chaos sparked by false-positive COVID-19 test results
Pfizer to ask for approval of COVID vaccine for kids in matter of days
Sexual attack reported on Chapman University campus
Show More
Boy refuses to take off mask in adorable school photo
Chase ends with man fighting CHP officers in Simi Valley - Video
Cheryl Burke says she has COVID-19
Unconditional release approved for Ronald Reagan's shooter
Touchdown by player with autism unites opposing football teams
More TOP STORIES News