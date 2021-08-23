COVID-19 vaccine

Full FDA approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could come soon

By Marc Cota-Robles
US surgeon general: Full vaccine OK could come soon

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says he wouldn't be surprised if the Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine comes soon and he expects that it will spur more vaccine mandates by schools and businesses.

Murthy said Sunday he didn't want to get ahead of the FDA's announcement but didn't disagree it could happen this week. He cited a wealth of data showing Pfizer's two-dose regimen is safe and effective.

Currently the vaccine is being distributed under the FDA's emergency use authorization. Murthy said he believes that once the agency completes its full review and issues approval, more Americans will be persuaded to get the shots.

He also anticipated more vaccine requirements, including for teachers and staff, describing mandates as a "reasonable" thing to do to create a safe environment for children and others.

Murthy said that given the highly transmissible delta variant, "We have got to take every step we can" when health and well-being is "on the line."

