COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11

EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer submits data to FDA on its COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

NEW YORK -- Pfizer is asking the U.S. government to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 - and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks.



Pfizer already had announced that a lower dose of its vaccine worked and appeared safe in a study of the youngsters.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Thursday officially filed its application with the Food and Drug Administration. FDA's advisers are scheduled to debate the evidence later this month.

Until now the vaccine was available only as young as 12, and many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for younger kids.


This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The video featured in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdachildrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Garcetti signs vaccine law for indoor spaces starting Nov. 29
NC woman dies weeks after giving birth to 'miracle baby'
Rhetoric heats up over Beverly Hills firefighter vaccine order
TOP STORIES
Massive cargo ship a focus of investigation into OC oil leak
Dodgers beat St. Louis in wild card, will face Giants in NLDS
Garcetti signs vaccine law for indoor spaces starting Nov. 29
LAPD arrest man suspected of raping teen girl
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Woman taken into custody after shots fired at police in DTLA
Long Beach school officer fired after fatally shooting 18-year-old mom
Show More
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
OC oil spill: Oil rig operator insists company responded immediately
Raising Cane's putting corporate staff to work as fry cooks, cashiers
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
California cuts red tape for tribes to operate ambulances
More TOP STORIES News