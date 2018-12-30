CAMP FIRE

PG&E could face murder charges in California wildfires, attorney general says

EMBED </>More Videos

PG&E could face potential criminal charges as serious as murder in the deaths of 86 people in the Camp Fire. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California's attorney general has told a federal judge it's possible the state's largest power utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., could face charges up to murder if investigators find reckless operation of power equipment caused any deadly wildfires in the past two years.

The Sacramento Bee reports the brief is purely advisory, and any criminal charges would most likely be filed by county district attorneys, not the state.

The opinion was submitted to a judge overseeing a criminal case involving a PG&E natural gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people in the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno in 2010.

PG&E was convicted of violating federal pipeline safety laws, and the judge asked for the attorney general's opinion on whether any wildfires constitute a probation violation.

The company has until Monday to file its response.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
PG&ECamp Firefirewildfirecaliforniamurdercourt caseattorney generalNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
IE couple lends home to family displaced by Camp Fire
Camp Fire cleanup worker may face charges after offensive social media posts
Insurance claims from California fires hit $9 billion
Camp Fire evacuees find lost dog waiting for them
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Cyberattack disrupts distribution of LA Times, other newspapers across US
Nonverbal man in OC custody ID'd as missing person
Police: Escaped San Quentin inmate captured in Paso Robles
Trump tries to deflect blame for migrant children's deaths
Chaka Khan talks being grand marshal for 2019 Rose Parade
Government shutdown by the numbers: Who isn't getting paid
Canada goose found with arrow in its neck at OC park
Dana White talks UFC 232, Jon Jones
Show More
OC mayor is youngest female mayor in California
Woman killed, 2 others wounded in South LA shooting
Suspect arrested in Glendale hit-run that killed 72-year-old
Woman killed in Boyle Heights house fire; 4 others hospitalized
Portland hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out black man
More News