PG&E to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in Camp Fire

PARADISE, Calif. -- Pacific Gas & Electric is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for its role in the deadly 2018 Camp Fire. The wildfire was the most deadly and destructive in California's history.
Tuesday's hearing will start with each felony county recited while the pictures of the victims are shown on a large screen in the courtroom, according to the district attorney handling the case. At least 20 surviving family members are also expected to speak before the court, which could make for some gut-wrenching testimony.
No executives will be charged.
PG&E will pay $13.5 billion to wildfire victims as part of a deal to emerge from bankruptcy. There is some concern over how much the settlement is actually worth -- half of the $13 billion going to families will be paid out in PG&E stock, which is known to fluctuate as the company climbs out of bankruptcy and deals with what could be another tough wildfire season.
