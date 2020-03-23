PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire

SAN FRANCISCO -- PG&E will plead guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter charges related to the Camp Fire.
The Camp Fire was the deadliest wildfire in state history -- 85 people died in Butte County back in 2018.
PG&E was charged with 84 counts of manslaughter and one count of unlawfully causing a fire. The Wall Street Journal reports -- PG&E disclosed the charges this morning in a regulatory filing.
The utility company is currently going through bankruptcy proceedings.
