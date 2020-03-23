PG&E

PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire

SAN FRANCISCO -- PG&E will plead guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter charges related to the Camp Fire.

The Camp Fire was the deadliest wildfire in state history -- 85 people died in Butte County back in 2018.

RELATED: PG&E reaches bankruptcy deal with California, agrees to wildfire prevention spending, additional oversight
PG&E was charged with 84 counts of manslaughter and one count of unlawfully causing a fire. The Wall Street Journal reports -- PG&E disclosed the charges this morning in a regulatory filing.

The utility company is currently going through bankruptcy proceedings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bankruptcycamp firepg&ewildfireu.s. & worldcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
PG&E reaches bankruptcy deal with California
PG&E urged to revise bankruptcy plan
PG&E announces $13B settlement for claims related to NorCal wildfires, Ghost Ship fire
How to make your battery last longer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 5
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
Burbank Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19 testing: LA launches online registration for residents
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
SoCal goes outside during 1st weekend of stay-at-home order
Show More
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus: US Navy ship headed to LA to ease burden on area hospitals
Coronavirus: SoCal residents grateful to return to U.S. after stranded in Peru
Notorious LA traffic is almost non-existent amid pandemic
Coronavirus: SoCal recreation center converts to shelter for homeless amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News