PG&E expected to fully restore power today to customers impacted by planned shutoffs

PG&E is expected to restore power today to customers impacted by the latest Public Safety Power Shutoff -- or PSPS.On Monday, PG&E shut off the power to about 25,000 customers in California because of dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires.The scope has been reduced from the 44,000 customers in 32 counties initially announced on Saturday. This potential PSPS event is focused within the Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay and North Coast regions with minimal impact to Bay Area and Central Valley customers.In the Bay Area, power has been knocked to more than 4,000 in Solano County. Outages are also occurring in Napa and Lake counties.The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning of extreme fire danger starting late Sunday when offshore winds are expected to develop across parts of northern and central California. The warning extends to late Tuesday.The high winds, combined with bone-dry vegetation caused by the drought, could increase the risk of trees falling on power lines and sparking a wildfire, PG&E said.The utility began intentionally shutting off power in the fall of 2019 to prevent wildfires after an investigation determined the Camp Fire that wiped out most of the town of Paradise was sparked by its equipment. The company filed for bankruptcy and pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the 2018 fire.It also faces numerous criminal charges for fires caused by its fraying equipment, including involuntary manslaughter charges filed last month in connection to a wildfire near the city of Redding last year that killed four people.The shutoff is expected to potentially affect approximately 25,000 customers in these counties:: 134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers: 1,342 customers, 98 Medical Baseline customers: 566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers: 597 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers: 189 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers: 376 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers: 633 customers, 34 Medical Baseline customers: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers: 4,008 customers, 304 Medical Baseline customers: 14 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers: 854 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers: 2,428 customers, 113 Medical Baseline customers: 309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers: 84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers: 223 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers: 27 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customer: 2,336 customers, 172 Medical Baseline customers: 4,561 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers: 87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer: 30 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers: 5,342 customers, 498 Medical Baseline customers: 515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers: 8 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer: 50 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers: 34 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer: 1 customer, 0 Medical Baseline customer: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers