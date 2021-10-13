PG&E warns about 29,000 CA customers of another round of possible planned outages

Here is a list of counties that could be impacted from PG&E

PG&E is notifying about 29,000 customers in Northern and Central California that they may have their power shut off proactively starting early Thursday.The shutoffs would take place in parts of 19 counties to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.PG&E's warning applies to 7,100 Bay Area customers. It includes 3,750 customers in Napa County, nearly 16-hundred in Solano County. More than 1,400 in Sonoma County and almost 300 customers in rural parts of Contra Costa County.On Monday, PG&E shut off power to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties. Power for that PSPS event was restored last nightOfficials say the shutoffs are in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.The shutoff is expected to potentially affect approximately 29,000 customers in these counties:: 2,163 customers, 176 Medical Baseline customers: 553 customers, 38 Medical Baseline customers: 293 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers: 377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers: 651 customers, 34 Medical Baseline customers: 1,774 customers, 116 Medical Baseline customers: 3,750 customers, 157 Medical Baseline customers: 646 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers: 1,488 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers: 209 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers: 7,962 customers, 685 Medical Baseline customers: 976 customers, 31 Medical Baseline customers: 1,591 customers, 123 Medical Baseline customers: 1,481 customers, 52 Medical Baseline customers: 30 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers: 1,986 customers, 161 Medical Baseline customers: 405 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers2523 customers, 229 Medical Baseline customers