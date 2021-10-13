PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E warns about 29,000 CA customers of another round of possible planned outages

PG&E warning of new round of shutoffs in Bay Area

PG&E is notifying about 29,000 customers in Northern and Central California that they may have their power shut off proactively starting early Thursday.

The shutoffs would take place in parts of 19 counties to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.

PG&E's warning applies to 7,100 Bay Area customers. It includes 3,750 customers in Napa County, nearly 16-hundred in Solano County. More than 1,400 in Sonoma County and almost 300 customers in rural parts of Contra Costa County.

On Monday, PG&E shut off power to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties. Power for that PSPS event was restored last night

Officials say the shutoffs are in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.

Here is a list of counties that could be impacted from PG&E:

The shutoff is expected to potentially affect approximately 29,000 customers in these counties:

Butte: 2,163 customers, 176 Medical Baseline customers
Colusa: 553 customers, 38 Medical Baseline customers
Contra Costa: 293 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
Glenn: 377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
Kern: 651 customers, 34 Medical Baseline customers
Lake: 1,774 customers, 116 Medical Baseline customers
Napa: 3,750 customers, 157 Medical Baseline customers
Plumas: 646 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
San Luis Obispo: 1,488 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
Santa Barbara: 209 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers
Shasta: 7,962 customers, 685 Medical Baseline customers
Sierra County: 976 customers, 31 Medical Baseline customers
Solano: 1,591 customers, 123 Medical Baseline customers
Sonoma: 1,481 customers, 52 Medical Baseline customers
Stanislaus: 30 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Tehama: 1,986 customers, 161 Medical Baseline customers
Yolo: 405 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers
Yuba County: 2523 customers, 229 Medical Baseline customers
Potentially affected tribal areas:

Grindstone Rancheria
Mooretown Rancheria
Pit River Tribes

Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation
