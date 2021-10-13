PG&E warns about 29,000 CA customers of another round of possible planned outages

The shutoffs would take place in parts of 19 counties to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.
RELATED: For 3 years Bay Area has faced threat of rolling blackouts, but what's being done to prevent them?
PG&E's warning applies to 7,100 Bay Area customers. It includes 3,750 customers in Napa County, nearly 16-hundred in Solano County. More than 1,400 in Sonoma County and almost 300 customers in rural parts of Contra Costa County.
On Monday, PG&E shut off power to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties. Power for that PSPS event was restored last night
Officials say the shutoffs are in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.
MAP: Find out if you'll be impacted by PSPS here
Here is a list of counties that could be impacted from PG&E:
The shutoff is expected to potentially affect approximately 29,000 customers in these counties:
Butte: 2,163 customers, 176 Medical Baseline customers
Colusa: 553 customers, 38 Medical Baseline customers
Contra Costa: 293 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
Glenn: 377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
Kern: 651 customers, 34 Medical Baseline customers
Lake: 1,774 customers, 116 Medical Baseline customers
Napa: 3,750 customers, 157 Medical Baseline customers
Plumas: 646 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
San Luis Obispo: 1,488 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
Santa Barbara: 209 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers
Shasta: 7,962 customers, 685 Medical Baseline customers
Sierra County: 976 customers, 31 Medical Baseline customers
Solano: 1,591 customers, 123 Medical Baseline customers
Sonoma: 1,481 customers, 52 Medical Baseline customers
Stanislaus: 30 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Tehama: 1,986 customers, 161 Medical Baseline customers
Yolo: 405 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers
Yuba County: 2523 customers, 229 Medical Baseline customers
Potentially affected tribal areas:
Grindstone Rancheria
Mooretown Rancheria
Pit River Tribes
Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation
RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:
- PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- How to make your phone's battery last longer
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Consumers can file a claim with PG&E, but will they get paid?
- PG&E Outage: A look back at utility company's history of blackouts