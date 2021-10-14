PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E cancels planned shutoffs for 29,000 customers across California today

PG&E warning of new round of shutoffs in Bay Area

PG&E has cancelled Public Safety Power Shutoffs scheduled for today in California as an offshore wind event is trending weaker.

PG&E had notified about 29,000 customers across 19 counties in Northern and Central California that they could have had their power shut off. About 7,100 customers in the Bay Area would have been impacted.


However, there remains a chance for gusty south winds to develop along the Tehachapi foothills tonight through Saturday afternoon and the PG&E Emergency Operations Center remains activated for a potential PSPS event.

A PSPS Warning is still in effect for Kern County tomorrow and Saturday.

On Monday, PG&E shut off power to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties. Power for that PSPS event was restored Tuesday night

Officials say the shutoffs are in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.

