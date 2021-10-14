PG&E cancels planned shutoffs for 29,000 customers across California today

PG&E had notified about 29,000 customers across 19 counties in Northern and Central California that they could have had their power shut off. About 7,100 customers in the Bay Area would have been impacted.
RELATED: For 3 years Bay Area has faced threat of rolling blackouts, but what's being done to prevent them?
However, there remains a chance for gusty south winds to develop along the Tehachapi foothills tonight through Saturday afternoon and the PG&E Emergency Operations Center remains activated for a potential PSPS event.
A PSPS Warning is still in effect for Kern County tomorrow and Saturday.
On Monday, PG&E shut off power to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties. Power for that PSPS event was restored Tuesday night
Officials say the shutoffs are in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.
MAP: Find out if you'll be impacted by PSPS here
RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:
- PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- How to make your phone's battery last longer
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Consumers can file a claim with PG&E, but will they get paid?
- PG&E Outage: A look back at utility company's history of blackouts