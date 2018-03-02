Phelan school employee arrested for alleged sexual relationship with 2 students

Caron Michele Escobar, a 43-year-old resident of Phelan and instructional associate at Chaparral High School who is accused of having a sexual relationship with two students.

By ABC7.com staff
PHELAN, Calif. (KABC) --
An employee from Chaparral High School in Phelan was arrested Friday for alleged sexual relationships with two students, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

School administrators on Thursday obtained information regarding an inappropriate relationship between 43-year-old Caron Michele Escobar and the two unidentified students, ages 15 and 16, and reported the suspected sexual abuse to the Victor Valley Station.

During the course of an investigation with the Crimes Against Children Detail, detectives said they found that Escobar had sexual intercourse and engaged in oral copulation with the two victims. She also exchanged explicit texts with them "which contained obscene matter."

Escobar was booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Escobar is employed with the Snowline Joint Unified School District and has been an instructional associate at the school since November 2017.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and released Escobar's booking photo. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective MJ Higgins at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
