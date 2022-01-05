13 dead, including 7 children, in large Philadelphia house fire, officials say: LIVE COVERAGE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11428146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over the scene of a fatal house fire in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA -- At least 13 people, including seven children, are dead after a large house fire broke out in Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, officials said.Officials said at a news conference later in the morning that there were four smoke detectors in the building but that none were operating.Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.Eight people self-evacuated, while two others, including one child, were transported to hospitals, according to officials. Our sister station WPVI reported that at least one child was seen taken out on a stretcher.Roughly 26 people lived in the building, with eight residents in the bottom unit and 18 in the top. Officials said the death toll is "preliminary" due to the ongoing recovery effort.Television news footage showed ladders propped up against the smoke-blackened front of the house, with all its windows missing. Holes remained in the roof where firefighters had broken through."I knew some of those kids -- I used to see them playing on the corner," said Dannie McGuire, 34, fighting back tears as she and Martin Burgert, 35, stood in the doorway of a home around the corner. They had lived there for a decade, she said, "and some of those kids have lived here as long as us.""I can't picture how more people couldn't get out -- jumping out a window," she said."Losing so many kids is just devastating," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "Keep these babies in your prayers."There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire.