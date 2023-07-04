4 dead, 4 injured in Philadelphia shooting; suspect found in bulletproof vest

Four people were killed and four others were injured following a Monday night shooting in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

Police said a total of six people were shot, including two children.

One of the people that died is believed to be a teenager, police said.

According to police, officers responded to 56th Street and Chester Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. for a report of multiple people shot.

Police took several victims to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and a juvenile to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting on the 1800 block of Frazier Street, police said.

The suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a rifle and a handgun.

While police investigate, 56th Street is closed between Kingsessing and Chester avenues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

