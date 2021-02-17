localish

Hospital staff gets a Philly Pretzel thank you after life-saving treatment

By Beccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA -- Dan Dizio, the CEO of Philly Pretzel Factory, nearly died from COVID-19.

He was in a coma for over a month at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, and when he came to, it wasn't guaranteed he could ever walk again.

The rehab team at Jefferson Health's Rehabilitation Hospital nursed him back to health.

Eight months later, Dizio is back to work, back with his family, and he's even back to running now too. But he says he hasn't forgotten the day he got to the rehab center or the team that saved his life.



Dizio later thanked them with pretzel bouquets for Valentine's Day.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Wedding chapel brings Las Vegas flair to Long Island
Chicago chocolate factory makes sweets from authentic Mexican cocoa beans
Fighter pilot using business to help other veterans
Retro video games offer a stroll down 'Nostalgia Alley'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News