Morning, noon, and night customers are eager to slurp up the traditional Vietnamese beef soup. Your choice of noodles, beef, and vegetables in a tasty bone broth.

On The Menu: Vietnamese restaurant in Stanton makes it easy to become a "PhoHolic"

STANTON, Calif. (KABC) -- It is easy to become a 'PhoHolic.'

Morning, noon, and night customers are eager to slurp up the traditional Vietnamese beef soup.

You can choose between noodles, beef, and vegetables in a tasty bone broth.

PhoHolic promises to transport your taste buds to the heart of Vietnam.

"We're in the heart of Little Saigon. There is about 100-200 Pho restaurants here and by far PhoHolic is number one," said Rodeo 39 Director of Operations Paul Chi.

This location is inside the Rodeo 39 Market in Stanton - and opened in 2020. Customer can enjoy out and indoor seating, big bowls of Pho, and the price tag, just under 10 dollars.

"The hard work we put into the bowl, the customer, they know it," smiled Owner Toan Psam.

Psam said his mom and dad owned a Pho restaurant in Vietnam, and when they immigrated to America they wanted to share their 30 years of experience making the country's most famous dish.

Most customers order a combination bowl, with brisket, steak and meatballs. You can garnish with jalapeños, onions, a number of herbs, and lime.

The ribs are another popular item, served with a side of scissors for cutting-but the meat was falling off the bone.

SoCal is home to the largest Vietnamese population outside Vietnam - making PhoHolic the perfect spot for those who grew up with the dish and foodies excited to explore something new.

"It's always busy, you can see lines going in and out the door and I think more or less it makes it easily approachable for like, people who are not familiar with Pho," said Chi.

"We're so lucky because we're very close to Little Saigon and have 100 Pho stores around us. But we still have a lot of customers visit every day," Psam explained.

PhoHolic is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and was just entered into the Michelin Guide.

They also have locations in Costa Mesa and Westminster.

Thank you Joe for the submission.