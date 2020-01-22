Sylmar Charter High School put on lockdown after LAPD responds to phone threat

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Sylmar Charter High School was placed on lockdown for more than an hour Wednesday morning after police responded to a phone threat, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the call was received shortly before 7:30 a.m. Details of the threat were not immediately disclosed.

More than a dozen LAPD vehicles were seen in the parking lot and at surrounding intersections as officers conducted a sweep of the campus at 13050 Borden Avenue.

The lockdown was lifted before 9 a.m. after investigators determined the threat was unsubstantiated, the LAPD said.
