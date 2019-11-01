Thank you firefighters: Images illustrate exhausting battle against California wildfires

A firefighter rests outside a cardboard box factory that burned down in a wildfire in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES --


Thousands of firefighters are risking their lives to battle dozens of wildfires burning across California this week.

Destructive blazes broke out in Riverside, Simi Valley, Santa Paula, San Bernardino and many other locations.

Above is a photographic tribute to those on the front lines of the firefight.

MORE: Here's every fire burning in Southern California
Fires continued to ravage Southern California and thousands were forced to evacuate after multiple brush fires erupted across the Southland on Thursday.



RELATED: Most destructive California wildfires in history
RELATED: What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
RELATED: Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
