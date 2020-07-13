Naya Rivera search: Photo helps in search for missing 'Glee' actress, official says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6310323" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ventura County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video on Thursday that shows actress Naya Rivera and her son at Lake Piru before her disappearance.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A member of a team searching a Ventura County lake for TV star Naya Rivera said Sunday that he's confident his crew is getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her, a magazine reported.Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue Team told Us Weekly that the 33-year-old actress sent to a family member a picture of her 4-year-old son, Josey, in front of a cove before she disappeared July 8 after diving into Lake Piru."There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove," Inglis told the magazine. "We found where that cove was."A time stamp on the photo shows it was taken 90 minutes to two hours before the boy was found alone on the pontoon boat, the magazine reported.Inglis told Us Weekly that the area where the photo was taken and the spot where the boat was found were starting points for authorities before the search was expanded."We did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively," he told Us Weekly.A smaller team of searchers will be back on the lake Monday.The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Sunday that cabins and outbuildings near Lake Piru were again being searched, along with the shoreline.Boat crews and divers scoured the lake as temperatures soared into triple digits. Crews focused on the north and east end of the lake Sunday, which is where the boat was found.Sonar has been used to search the murky, debris-filled lake as high winds have added to the difficult conditions.Work on the reservoir may give searchers the break they need."The water conservation group is going to be draining the lake possibly beginning Aug.1 if that goes through, so we're going to be looking at a next to empty lake, essentially, especially in the northern part of the lake, which should help with our efforts of finding Naya," Sgt. Shannon King said.The Sheriff's Office reminded "those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own" that the lake is closed, adding that the terrain around the body of water is "very steep and rugged."Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera drowned in the lake. Her son was found the boat.The boy told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but "his mom never made it out of the water," Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on "Glee," which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.