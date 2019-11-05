Eerie photos show how murder suspects escaped Monterey County Jail in California

SALINAS, Calif. -- Newly released photos show how two murder suspects managed to escape from the Monterey County Jail in California early Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office released photos showing a hole in the ceiling of a bathroom where inmates Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar crawled through. It was just 22 inches wide.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 murder suspects on the run after escaping from the Monterey County Jail

From there, they made their way through a tiny crawl space, then out of a hatch into an area that's under construction, where there was no razor wire.

Investigators are now trying to determine who, if anyone, helped the two men.

"As far as help from inside, from employees absolutely not," capt. John Thornburg said. "As far as other inmates go, that's a big part of the investigation we're still working through."

Fonseca and Salazar are both from Salinas.

They were awaiting trial on separate murder cases, as well as other felony charges.

The Sheriff's Office says Fonseca is 5'7" and 150 lbs. Salazar is 5'7 and 170 lbs. Both are Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. They have been in custody since 2018.

Officials say if you see the men to call 911 immediately. Do not approach them as they are considered dangerous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiamonterey countyinmatescrimemurderjailu.s. & worldprisonescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 murder suspects escape Monterey County jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family calls for justice in triple fatal Long Beach crash
Borderline shooting: Victim's family reflects on anniversary
Sherman Oaks hit-and-run: Man left for dead as dozens drive by
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
LAX to expand rideshare pickup lot amid complaints
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Brush fire starts after vehicle goes over Hwy. 39 in Angeles National Forest
Show More
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
'Dancing with the Stars' sees another surprise elimination
60-year-old woman brutally attacked at Riverside park, family says
Hazmat crews respond to former Palmdale office of Katie Hill
More TOP STORIES News