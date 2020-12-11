LASD releases photos of SUVs seen near scene of unsolved homicide in La Puente

LA PUENTE, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help to solve the 2019 killing of a man who was gunned down in his La Puente garage.

Luis Rivera, 40, died at the scene of the shooting about 2 p.m. on July 1, 2019, in the 15400 block of Temple Avenue, according to the coroner's office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Homicide detectives on Thursday circulated security photos of two vehicles seen at the shooting location: a black Chevrolet SUV and a red Lincoln SUV. No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
