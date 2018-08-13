Pilot dies after plane crashes into home with couple inside

JOYEETA BISWAS
One person died after a plane crashed into a Utah home Monday, authorities said.

Flames engulfed the house after the crash and ensuing fire. The pilot, who was the only one aboard, died in the crash, according to officials.

A couple inside the home reportedly escaped uninjured.

Video taken by a neighbor showed flames coming out of the house and people watching from a distance. The neighbor said his mother heard the plane pass by twice before hearing the crash.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna 525, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, officials said.
