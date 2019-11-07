Pilot killed after plane crashes into house in Upland, sparking massive fire

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- The pilot of a single-engine plane died after crashing into a house in Upland Thursday morning, sparking a massive fire, officials said.The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the residence on West 15th Street where flames were seen shooting through the roof.Occupants inside the home were reportedly uninjured. There was no immediate information on how many other people were on the plane, nor their conditions.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 11 a.m. when plumes of thick smoke were seen billowing out of the home, which had been gutted. A parachute appeared to be draped over a nearby palm tree.It is unclear what caused the crash.