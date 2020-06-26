EXCLUSIVE: Pilot speaks out after harrowing plane crash at Upland airport captured on video

The pilot spoke to Eyewitness News about the moment the small plane crashed while attempting to land at an airport in Upland.
By
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a harrowing plane crash captured on video, and now the pilot who survived it recalls the frightening ordeal.

David Reser spoke to Eyewitness News about the moment the small plane he was piloting crashed while attempting to land at an airport in Upland Wednesday afternoon.

"It was a real surprise when the propeller went off. It came off the airplane, but I didn't have a sudden fear," he said.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the aircraft hit the runway at Cable Airport, bounced into the air and came to a rest in a field.

"My first thought was when the wingtip hit and it was starting to turn, I thought, 'So, this is the way you die, huh,'" he said. "That was the only thought I had."

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was rescued from the plane by emergency crews after he was trapped in the cockpit.

He was seen shortly afterward walking around.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft was a homebuilt kit plane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uplandsan bernardino countyplane accidentaccidentplane crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after being swept out to sea in Ventura County
Woman dies after 'horrific' crash, chase in Palmdale
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
Trump administration open to 2nd stimulus check. Here's what that could look like
73-year-old beats COVID-19 after spending 7 weeks in hospital
Former LB officers write death threats against activist Shaun King
Show More
Sahara desert dust storm will move into US Thursday
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
CA reports 32% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over 14 days, Newsom says
Protester shot by rubber bullet in testicles demands changes at LAPD
SoCal family loses dad to COVID-19 day before Father's Day
More TOP STORIES News