LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A popular piece of Los Angeles restaurant history is reopening.
Pink's Hot Dogs will once again serve up its famous specialty Monday.
The restaurant on La Brea near Melrose closed in January to help curb the latest COVID spike.
Now that numbers are trending in the right direction, Pink's owner decided it was time to start serving hot dogs again.
The restaurant's patio dining will also be open.
Pink's Hot Dogs in Hollywood reopening after monthslong closure during COVID-19 spike
