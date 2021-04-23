PIT maneuver ends chase that wound from Rialto to Orange County

By ABC7.com staff
PIT maneuver ends chase from Rialto to OC

Police chased a possibly drunk driver from a bar in Rialto at high speeds into Los Angeles County, through the San Gabriel Valley and into Orange County Friday afternoon.

The chase lasted nearly two hours before the CHP managed to stop the vehicle with a successful PIT maneuver and take the suspect into custody in Orange County.

The chase began when someone called police from a bar in Rialto about a drunk person. When officers showed up, the man took off in a black Mitsubishi sedan.
He fled at high speeds on the 10 Freeway westbound from Rialto through Ontario and Pomona and the West Covina area.

Unsuccessful PIT maneuver tears off suspect's bumper
A CHP vehicle attempted a PIT maneuver during a chase in Orange County but ended up only stripping off the suspect's back bumper.



At times the vehicle hit speeds up to 100 mph.

The driver at some points could be seen through the window driving casually, using one hand to eat from a bag of chips. He was also smoking.

At one point he briefly exited and then hopped back on the freeway in the eastbound direction.

He later moved to the southbound 57 in the Pomona area and headed into Orange County and eventually exited in the Anaheim area and then into Santa Ana.

Authorities were chasing a possibly drunk driver from a bar in Rialto through the San Gabriel Valley, at times hitting high speeds on the freeway.



In Santa Ana, a CHP vehicle pulled up close to the Mitsubishi to attempt a PIT maneuver. But the suspect sped up and the CHP SUV ended up stripping off the suspect's vehicle but otherwise missing the PIT.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a CHP vehicle made another PIT maneuver, this time successfully spinning the car around and off to the sidewalk, knocking down a street sign.

The suspect slowly got out of Mitsubishi, walked around the car surveying the damage and eventually surrendered.

He appeared at first not to be fully complying with commands but at one point sat down on the curb with his hands on his head. He was then taken into custody.

