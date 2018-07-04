CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --A suspected DUI driver led police on a slow-speed chase in Corona Tuesday night before a PIT maneuver finally ended it.
The pursuit began about 7:45 p.m. near a Walmart at Ontario Avenue, police said. The suspect, believed to be under the influence, would not pull over for officers and traveled at slow speeds.
A spike strip and a PIT maneuver finally ended the chase near Fullerton and Stone Pine.
The unidentified suspect was arrested without incident.
No officers were injured in the incident.