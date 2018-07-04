PIT maneuver ends slow-speed chase involving suspected DUI driver in Corona

A suspected DUI driver led police on a slow-speed chase in Corona Tuesday night before a PIT maneuver finally ended it. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspected DUI driver led police on a slow-speed chase in Corona Tuesday night before a PIT maneuver finally ended it.

The pursuit began about 7:45 p.m. near a Walmart at Ontario Avenue, police said. The suspect, believed to be under the influence, would not pull over for officers and traveled at slow speeds.

A spike strip and a PIT maneuver finally ended the chase near Fullerton and Stone Pine.

The unidentified suspect was arrested without incident.

No officers were injured in the incident.
