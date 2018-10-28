PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Names of 11 victims released

People light candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
Officials released the names of all 11 victims killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh - all of them middle-aged or elderly.

The victims included a pair of brothers and a husband and wife. The oldest was 97.

-Joyce Fineberg, 75, of Oakland, City of Pittsburgh
-Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
-Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh
-Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough
-Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh
-David Rosenthal, 54, (brother of Cecil), of Squirrel Hill

-Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg
-Sylvan Simon, 86, (husband of Bernice), of Wilkinsburg
-Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh
-Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh
-Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington, City of Pittsburgh
MORE: How to help the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

A gunman, identified as Robert Gregory Bowers, opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services.

Authorities said he expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and told them afterward that Jews were committing genocide and he wanted them all to die, according to charging documents made public Sunday.

Two other people in the synagogue, a man and woman, were wounded by Bowers and are in stable condition.

Bowers was charged Saturday with 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation. He was also charged in a 29-count federal criminal complaint that included charges of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, which is a federal hate crime, and using a firearm to commit murder.
