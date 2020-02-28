movie news

New 'Simpsons' short 'Playdate with Destiny' to run before Pixar's 'Onward' in theaters

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Moviegoers will see a familiar face when they head to the theater to see Pixar's "Onward" next week: Maggie Simpson.

She will appear in "Playdate with Destiny," a new "The Simpsons" short that will play before "Onward" in theaters. A post on the main "Simpsons" account Friday shows Maggie Simpson sitting on a balcony with another character looking off as the sun sets over the water.



"Maggie Simpson is speechless," the post teases.

Pixar is known for running short films before nearly all of its feature-length films during their theatrical run. Several of those films ended up winning the Oscar for best animated short film, most recently 2018's "Bao," which preceded "Incredibles 2." ("Simpsons" is produced by 20th Television, which is also owned by Pixar parent company Disney.)

"Onward" follows teenage elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they set out on "an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there" when given the opportunity to spend a day with their father, who died years ago. The "Onward" cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

"Onward" hits theaters in the United States on Friday, March 6, with advance screenings on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

SEE ALSO: These are the Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies hitting theaters in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at "Black Widow," "Mulan," "Onward" and other Disney, Pixar and Marvel films coming to the big screen in 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixarmovie newsdisney
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pixar's 'Onward' debuts first teaser trailer
Watch the new trailer for Pixar's 'Onward'
These are the Disney movies hitting theaters in 2020
MOVIE NEWS
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
Taika Waititi to direct new Star Wars film
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
COVID-19: How will Hollywood TV, movie production restart?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News