Former pro skateboarder behind popular pizza shop Pizzanista!

Ride up to Pizzanista!, located in Downtown L.A.'s Arts District.

Former professional skateboarder and owner Salman Agah did a 180 when he decided to open this pizza by the slice joint 13 years ago. And it landed well.

"Pizza is kind of inherently considered junk food you know, by most standards. So we've tried to elevate it," Agah said.

Each pie is made with sourdough crust, and the produce is organic and sourced from California farms. You can find all of the classics: pepperoni, margarita and then some fun twists, like the "Meat Jesus."

"The idea is that it has so much meat on it that you would eat a slice and die and go to heaven and meet Jesus," he laughed.

Big handfuls of pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon, the Meat Jesus is heavenly, one of their best sellers. Bread lovers will want to try the Sicilian, a thick crust with sauce, cheese, oregano and a lot of olive oil.

I also loved the sauceless Ricotta pizza. And vegans, there are plenty of slices on the menu for you as well.

Slices will run between $4 and $7. And no slices go uneaten.

Any not sold are put out the next morning as a "dollar cold and day old" deal.

"We want people to feel good, like emotionally and spiritually, and physically when they come in and out of here. So the hospitality is the biggest component for us. It feels really good to be received here in our community," the owner said.

Pizzanista! opened a new location in San Marino that doubles as a skateboard shop. The restaurants are closed on Mondays. You can also find them on Grub Hub.