Father, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Placentia, police say

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two 9-year-old children are dead after police say their father killed them and then shot himself in Placentia.Placentia police and Orange County sheriff's deputies were investigating early Wednesday morning as they responded to the area near Swanson and Brookhaven avenues.Video from the scene showed a body on a sidewalk, as the area was cordoned off with crime scene tape.Further information was not immediately available.