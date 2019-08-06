Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports

STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- Danish media are reporting that a small aircraft carrying the management team for the American singer Pink crash landed and burst into flames in Denmark. No one was hurt.

Danish police on Tuesday confirmed that the incident took place Monday night, though they did not mention Pink by name. Danish media reported Pink, who performed in Oslo Monday evening, was not on the flight.

Police said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at the Aarhus airport. It said the plane had flown from Oslo and that those on board included seven passengers: four U.S. citizens, two Australians and one British national.

Police said they could not comment on the circumstances or possible causes pending an investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking victim's 'find my phone' app leads police to Long Beach home
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at Victorville home
Suspect sought after Glendale shooting leaves man dead
Officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Grandma stopped TX teen from carrying out likely mass shooting
UCLA, former gynecologist facing lawsuit in sexual assault cases
Show More
Gun control advocates protest in front of Thousand Oaks gun store
I-5 tops list of deadliest highways in the country
Woman buys house in New Hampshire, commutes to CA to run business
Missing 4-year-old girl found in pimp's home in Texas
White supremacist subculture growing on social media, experts say
More TOP STORIES News