Pilot killed when plane crashes into tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway

The a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into the tractor-trailer on I-85 South near Lexington.


LEXINGTON, N.C. -- An airplane crashed into a tractor-trailer on Wednesday on a North Carolina highway, killing the pilot and sparking a small fire, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington at around 5:35 p.m.

Early reports indicate the plane was taking off from the airport when it lost altitude and crashed into the southbound tractor-trailer. The name of pilot wasn't released Wednesday night pending notification of relatives, the patrol said.



The FAA said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, but provided no additional details.

News outlets report the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a Winston-Salem hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

Video footage from the scene showed both the tractor and trailer on its left side. The tail section of the aircraft was seen next to the overturned rig. Video also showed firefighters spraying water as flames burned the ground next to I-85 with some debris scattered on the road.
