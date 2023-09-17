Plane crash: 2 pilots killed after colliding upon landing at National Championship Air Races

RENO, Nev. -- Two pilots were killed Sunday after their planes collided while landing at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada, the Reno Air Racing Association said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. local time on Sunday. Only the pilots were aboard their aircraft. One of the planes was a single-engine North American T-6 G, and the other a single-engine North American AT-6B.

The Reno Air Racing Association said in a Facebook post that the incident happened at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race. No civilians were injured, the RARA said.

The RARA Board of Directors and T-6 class president were working to notify the next of kin, the association announced.

"Safety is the foremost concern of RARA and we work year-round to host the safest event possible," the association said in their post. "As we always do, we are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the FAA and all local authorities to identify the cause of the accident and ensure that all of our pilots, spectators and volunteers have the necessary support during this time."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.