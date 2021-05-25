Private contractor aircraft crashes near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- A contractor-operated aircraft crashed near an Air Force base in Las Vegas Monday afternoon, according to officials.The plane took off from Nellis Air Force Base and crashed around 2:30 p.m. "outside the southern edge of the base," according to a tweet from the military base's verified account."Multiple federal and local first responders are on scene," one tweet said.A base official confirmed to ABC News the crash involved a non-Air Force contractor-operated aircraft. The pilot was not with the Air Force.Video of the crash's aftermath shows people walking right up to the burning wreckage in a residential neighborhood. Thick black smoke plumes billowed out around the area.The base is not yet releasing any details on the condition of the pilot or whether anyone on the ground was hurt.The incident is under investigation.