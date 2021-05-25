Private contractor aircraft crashes near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas

EMBED <>More Videos

Plane crashes near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- A contractor-operated aircraft crashed near an Air Force base in Las Vegas Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The plane took off from Nellis Air Force Base and crashed around 2:30 p.m. "outside the southern edge of the base," according to a tweet from the military base's verified account.

"Multiple federal and local first responders are on scene," one tweet said.

A base official confirmed to ABC News the crash involved a non-Air Force contractor-operated aircraft. The pilot was not with the Air Force.

Video of the crash's aftermath shows people walking right up to the burning wreckage in a residential neighborhood. Thick black smoke plumes billowed out around the area.

The base is not yet releasing any details on the condition of the pilot or whether anyone on the ground was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasplane crash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County to lift capacity limits, other restrictions June 15
Fire crews battling Jurupa Valley brush fire
Demanding change to remember George Floyd
Los Angeles River reopening for kayaking, fishing
Aiden Leos' memory honored by OC school where he was student
New Airstream travel trailer features built-in 'work from home' space
Two USPS employees plead guilty in LA to EDD fraud
Show More
11-year-old girl who saved brother from choking hailed as hero
Only in Las Vegas: Strip club holds COVID vaccination clinic
Lady Gaga helps The Abbey celebrate 30 years in WeHo
LAUSD to open for in-person learning 5 days a week
More than 20 arrests in 2nd night of Huntington Beach street party
More TOP STORIES News