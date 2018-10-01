Plane crashes near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne

A small plane crashed near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) --
A small plane crashed near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne on Monday - the second crash in as many days in the same area.

Firefighters from La Verne and Los Angeles County fire departments rushed to the 1600 block of W. McKinley Avenue following the initial report of the crash, which came in around noon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Beech Bonanza aircraft crashed while on approach to Brackett Field Airport.

Initial reports state that the plane may have struck a tree, the FAA said. One person was reportedly on board, but that person's condition was not immediately known.

A plane also crashed near Brackett Field Airport on Sunday, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
