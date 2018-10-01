LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) --A small plane crashed near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne on Monday, and the sole occupant on board was killed, police said.
Firefighters from La Verne and Los Angeles County fire departments rushed to the 1600 block of W. McKinley Avenue following the initial report of the crash, which came in shortly before noon.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Beech Bonanza aircraft crashed while on approach to Brackett Field Airport.
Initial reports state that the plane may have struck a tree, the FAA said. The one person on board was pronounced dead at the scene, La Verne police said.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and is en route to handle the investigation, police said.
Monday's crash was the second wreck in as many days. A plane also crashed near Brackett Field Airport on Sunday, killing one person and seriously injuring another.